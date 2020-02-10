A Colorado Springs nursing home is under investigation by the state health department after receiving a complaint about a death at the facility.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment received the complaint that a female nursing home resident had died at Union Printers Home, 101 South Union Blvd., last week, said Peter Myers, public information officer for the department's Health Facilities Division.
The Colorado Springs Police Department did not immediately respond to The Gazette's request for further information. Union Printers Home representatives did not immediately respond to The Gazette's request for comment.
Both a nursing home and an assisted living residence are housed at the facility, and both are under investigation, Myers said.
If deficient practices are found, potential outcomes range from making a facility correct the errors to revoking a facility's license, he said.
Medicare.gov records show the facility has been awarded two out of a possible five stars, earning it a "below average" rating. Facilities are rated based on health inspections, staffing and quality measures, according to the website.
The facility received one star out of five for its health inspection rating, putting it in the "much below average" category. The rating is based on each active provider's three most recent health inspection surveys, as well as findings from the most recent three years of complaint information and inspection revisits, according to the website.
The website lists the facility's total number of health citations at 29, above the Colorado average of 7.9 and the U.S. average of 8.2.
The facility has received two federal fines in the past three years: one of $61,770 in March 2019 and one of $31,107 in November 2017, according to the website.