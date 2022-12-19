Coloradans should take extra care this holiday in securing fire hazards around the house, according to the Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

The state fire agency offers several winter safety tips in handling alternative heating sources as temperatures around Colorado are expected to plummet below zero this week.

“With a lot of people staying in their homes because of the extreme conditions, being fire cautious is essential,” DFPC Director Mike Morgan said in a news release. “Following a few simple tips will ensure a happy and fire-safe holiday season.”

The agency recommends the following measures: