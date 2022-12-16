Attorneys in the state case of Robert Lewis Dear Jr., the man who allegedly killed three people at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood in 2015, reported during a status conference Friday they had no new updates, and requested another review date in three months.

Dear's state case has been in limbo for years after being found incompetent to stand trial. Attorneys on Friday said that his state case, where he faces 179 charges, will be on hold until there is a resolution at the federal level.

U.S. District Judge Robert Blackburn in federal court determined in September that Dear could be forcibly medicated in an attempt to have him stand trial. However, due to an appeal filed by Dear's defense attorneys, he can't be forcibly medicated until the end of the appeal process.

Dear's defense attorney at the state level, Rosalie Roy, said Friday that she's heard it would be "several months" before the appeal process at the federal level is complete.

With no meaningful updates, Judge William Bain scheduled a new status conference March 10.

On Nov. 27, 2015, Dear is accused of entering a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood with an assault rifle, shooting and killing three and injuring nine others. Ke’Arre Stewart, Jennifer Markovsky and University of Colorado at Colorado Springs police officer Garrett Swasey died. Nine other people — five of them law enforcement officers — were wounded during the course of a five-hour standoff.

Dear called himself “a warrior for the babies” during his first court appearance in December 2015 after the killings. He yelled over attorneys at least 15 times.

“I’m guilty — there’s no trial,” Dear said minutes into that initial hearing.