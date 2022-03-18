COVID-19 testing in El Paso County steadily decreased over the past three months from more than 13,000 people during the peak month of cases in January, to testing less than 1,000 people per day in mid-March say officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The decline in testing followed statewide trends of plummeting COVID-19 case rates.
Testing centers across the county, such as the Chapel Hills Mall test site, experienced slow trickles of cars through their parking lots compared to January, when lines of cars rolled through testing sites. The shift in testing reflects transmission trends around Colorado that show significant increase in demand for testing at free community sites during times of high transmission, CDPHE said.
When the number of cases surged in El Paso County and statewide to peak levels during the winter with an all-time high in January, Colorado increased testing to manage a capacity of 48,000 tests per day by increasing the amount of tests that could be performed at some sites, adding 15 testing sites throughout the state, and delivering 2.5 million rapid antigen tests to homes, state officials said.
As testing dropped significantly throughout late February and March, El Paso County health officials noted that increased use of at-home testing, plus the potential for undetected or unreported cases, meant the relationship between testing and the number of cases was not a mirror image.
Public health experts such as Jon Samet, dean and professor of Colorado School of Public Health, said that, going forward, testing "will be valuable for many purposes, including management of contacts of cases and outbreaks and high-risk facilities."
As the world marked the second year of the pandemic, state officials wanted to usher in the next phases of COVID-19 response with a more endemic mindset.
“It’s also time to normalize the treatment of COVID-19 back into the health care system like every other disease and condition, which means transitioning many emergency response functions, including diagnostic testing, distribution of therapeutics and routine vaccinations to traditional health care provider settings," according to a "road map" released by Gov. Jared Polis' administration in February.
While public health orders such as mask mandates faded and more transitions appear on the horizon, Samet said those worried about exposure to COVID-19 and those at a higher risk should continue wearing masks.
"Everyone needs to be aware that the situation can and will change, depending on the next set of vaccinations to maintain immunity, which will wane, and the next, probably inevitable, variant strain," Samet said.