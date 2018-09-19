Republican gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton unveiled health care proposals Tuesday designed to promote better mental health services, reduce spending on Medicaid and let Coloradans buy cheaper insurance plans.
Stapleton, a two-term state treasurer, said he plans to ask the federal government for a waiver under the Affordable Care Act to make different types of coverage available to state residents — including shorter-term plans and “catastrophic” insurance for healthier customers. Under the law, the new plans would still have to cover pre-existing conditions, allow young adults to stay on their parents’ coverage and offer options for maternity coverage.
The proposal comes a day after his Democratic opponent, U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, released his “100-day roadmap” outlining the initial steps he says he’ll take to “expand coverage, improve quality and, most of all, reduce costs” if he takes office in January.
While Polis didn’t address moving the state toward a single-payer plan — something he’s supported for years and embraces as a long-term goal — Stapleton nonetheless sharply criticized his rival for it.
“Congressman Polis and I have drastically different approaches when it comes to tackling Colorado’s health care challenges. While Congressman Polis wants to implement government-run, one-size-fits-all health care, I want to create more affordable options for Coloradans,” Stapleton said in a statement. “Although our current system is not perfect, moving to single-payer will hurt Coloradans and destroy Colorado’s economy. Instead, we should fix what is wrong with Colorado health care and work together to lower costs and improve the quality of care.”
Noting that care for patients suffering from concurrent physical and mental health conditions accounts for 30 percent of health care spending, Stapleton says he wants to integrate mental health care better with preventive and primary care programs.
Among his suggestions are encouraging providers to create one-stop shops for families and making use of long-distance medical practices.