A man and a woman were arrested Friday in east Colorado Springs after concerned parents led police to an unregistered day care and a large cache of drugs, police said.
The parents of a 2-year-old called police about 7:30 p.m. Friday after they could not contact the woman who was caring for the child at the time, Anna Brimm.
Brimm, 27, was running an unregistered day care called Tiny Toes in the 2000 block of Warwick Lane under the alias of Sarah Richmond, according to police.
The child’s parents and police officers went to the Warwick Lane residence and, after several attempts, contacted Brimm by text messaging, eventually confirming that the child was with the woman inside the house, police said.
Brimm refused to hand over the child. After about an hourlong standoff, a man who also was in the home, Dirk Kilgore, 44, brought the child out. A short time later, Brimm also came out, police said.
After the child was safe and the suspects were in custody, police searched the home, finding what they believed to be $35,000 worth of drugs, including methamphetamine, more than 35 grams of heroin, cocaine, and hundreds of prescription pills.
Police said they also found more than $2,000 in cash and a handgun in the residence.
Kilgore was arrested on suspicion of attempt to influence a public servant, while Brimm is facing charges of second-degree kidnapping and child abuse, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of weapons by previous offender, special offender drugs and criminal possession of a financial device, police said.