What started as a domestic disturbance between two people reportedly turned into a deadly standoff in northwest Colorado Springs, according to police.
The incident started on Saturday at about 5 p.m. on Forrest Hill Road, southeast of Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard. Police said there was a person reportedly armed with a knife and another person armed with a gun involved in a disturbance. When police arrived on scene, one of the people went inside a building and refused to come out.
Lt. Jon Koch told Gazette news partner KKTV there was a woman and child in the home at the start of the disturbance. Both made it out safely.
Just after 9 p.m., what sounded like gunshots could be heard. Police confirmed officers did fire their weapons and no officers were injured. The suspect was killed. Police say at least one shot was fired by the suspect and at least one shot was fired by police.