UPDATE 9:23 p.m.

A standoff in a Cimarron Hills neighborhood east of Colorado Springs ended Wednesday night after the suspect was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff's office tweeted.

Barricaded suspect on Noble Street taken into custody without incident. pic.twitter.com/mTDBegNFKa — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) December 19, 2019

An apparent standoff with a man refusing to come out of a home where a disturbance was reported has led to residents in a Cimarron Hills neighborhood being warned to remain inside.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Deborah Mynatt said deputies were called to a home in the 6800 block of Noble Street about 2:30 p.m. to investigated a disturbance.

Around 5:45 p.m., an Everbridge app notification alerted residents in the area to stay inside their homes and away from windows.

As of 7 p.m., Mynatt said a man is still inside the home refusing to come out.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

