One school remains on secured perimeter status as a standoff continues in a Security neighborhood Thursday morning.
It’s unclear what prompted the standoff. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says a person barricaded themselves inside a home in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood shortly before 9 a.m., and despite a SWAT team’s arrival, has refused to come out. It’s unknown if the person is armed.
At the start of the standoff, Widefield School District 3 placed five schools on secured perimeter status: Sunrise Elementary, Grand Mountain School, King Elementary, Watson Junior High and Janitell Junior High. That has since been lifted for all but Grand Mountain, a K-8 school less than a mile from the scene of the standoff. A spokesperson for the district says school doors are always locked, and the only difference for students under a secured perimeter status is that students cannot go outside. Students can still move around inside the building. The status is precautionary and is standard procedure when law enforcement activity is happening in close proximity to a school. All students and staff are safe.
The standoff is reportedly happening on Stingray Lane.