Standing in El Paso County’s morgue, Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly issued a morbid warning to those who would consider driving while drunk or on drugs over the Fourth of July weekend.
“In my world, getting arrested is really the best-case scenario for you, because what’s the alternative? The alternative is either you, someone who you care for that’s riding with you — or even worst of all, possibly, some innocent family or other person traveling on their Fourth of July holiday — ends up here at our office.”
Kelly was among dozens of law enforcement officials and local leaders who gathered Tuesday afternoon for a news conference to discourage people from driving under the influence.
“I’m certain this is the most living people we’ve crammed into this room, so we set our attendance record,” he joked. “And I hope everybody’s walking out of here, so that’s good.”
Each person who made a plea for safe, sober driving over the holiday weekend stood next to a sign featuring Drive Smart Colorado’s latest slogan: “If you drive drunk or drugged, we’re gonna get you. Driving impaired puts you and everybody else at risk. It’s nothing personal, it’s our job.”
The slogan is “a rallying cry for law enforcement, a warning to would-be impaired drivers, and above all, a community safety commitment,” says a Drive Smart Colorado news release.
Twenty-six of last year’s 48 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs involved the use of alcohol or drugs, the release says. This year, nine of the city’s 21 deaths are presumed to have involved alcohol or drugs.
Police are “dedicated to lowering those numbers, partly by stepping up our enforcement,” said Chief Vince Niski. “That’s why this Fourth of July holiday, CSPD will have enhanced traffic enforcement, additional DUI units and saturation patrols throughout the city.”
Last year, police also increased enforcement over the holiday weekend, resulting in 45 arrests — 42 drivers suspected of drinking and three drivers suspected of being on drugs, Niski said.
El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder echoed Niski, saying he’s “committed to making this weekend the safest ever,” with more Sheriff’s Office employees working on DUI enforcement than ever before.
“We’ve received three times the DUI grant that we’ve ever had, and we are going to pour it into this weekend,” Elder said. “If you choose to drink and drive, to drug and drive or drive impaired and put everybody else at risk, we will take a zero-tolerance approach, and we will arrest you.”
Twenty-eight of last year’s 81 traffic fatalities in El Paso County involved alcohol or drugs, compared with eight of the 26 deaths this year, the release says.
“Most people think about, ‘I don’t want to get a ticket, I don’t want to get arrested, I don’t want to get a DUI,’ and the ramifications there,” Kelly said after the news conference. But the consequences can be far greater, he said.
“(Death is) really worst-case scenario here, but it’s not worst-case scenario that never happens. It’s worst-case scenario that happens almost every day here. This is what we do every day, is autopsy people who make bad decisions, many of which are motor vehicle crashes.”