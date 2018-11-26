A vandal shattered the stained-glass window adorning Evergreen Cemetery Chapel's front door over the weekend.
The chapel's back bathroom door also appeared to have been kicked in, and a security camera was torn from the front entrance of the fabled, 109-year-old building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, said Jody Sanchez-Skamarak, the cemetery's supervisor.
A brick was found inside the chapel, and multiple battery-powered lanterns inside were broken, a cemetery technician said.
"It’s disappointing to just desecrate something historical like that,” said Sanchez-Skamarak.
"Especially in a chapel. It's almost a sacred place," said Dianne Hartshorn, director of Evergreen Heritage, formerly the Evergreen Cemetery Benevolent Society. "And somebody basically came in and defiled it."
A cemetery visitor discovered the damage early Sunday, Sanchez-Skamarak said. Nothing inside was taken, and another security camera in the chapel captured video of the culprit, she said.
Glass remained on the chapel's front steps Monday, and a thick board covered the green, patterned stained-glass window that sat broken and mangled.
The 220-acre cemetery is the final resting place of more than 85,000 people. Many of them were mourned in funerals at the quaint, stone chapel, whose only natural light glints through the same type of green stained-glass windows, mounted on its walls.
This was the second time in three years that the chapel was vandalized. In 2015, several teenagers broke open the chapel's back door and an exterior bathroom door, causing several hundred dollars in damage.
Sanchez-Skamarak had no cost estimate Monday for the new damage. But a repair appears to be in the works.
A Cañon City woman skilled at repairing stained-glass art offered to fix the window, charging only for supplies, Sanchez-Skamarak said.
The gesture brought a glimmer of good to a senseless act.
"We do have some good citizens out there,” Sanchez-Skamarak said. "It just really shows that the community cares about the cemetery and the chapel.”