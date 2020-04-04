Staff member of State Emergency Operations Center tests positive for COVID-19

Relief package billions can't buy hospitals out of shortages

A staff member at the State Emergency Operations Center in Centennial tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, the office said in a news release.

The staff member is a part of the Colorado Unified Command Group working at the center and went through daily medical screenings. The member, whose identity was not made public, was asymptomatic until April 4 when symptoms started, officials said in the release. 

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is launching a full epidemiological investigation to evaluate the level of exposure in the group the member worked with. Other staff members at the facility were notified Saturday and were asked to inform supervisors if they came into contact with the infected worker and monitor for symptoms daily during the next two weeks.

The command group has a decontamination service clean the facility daily, which has been in place for two weeks and will continue, the news release said.

