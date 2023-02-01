Inmates attacked a staff member during an incident at the Crowley County Correctional Facility on Saturday, leaving the facility on lockdown and at least one person injured, according to Department of Corrections spokesperson Annie Skinner.

The facility has been on lockdown since Saturday while an investigation is conducted. As of Wednesday afternoon, officials were not allowing visitors into the facility, which was reportedly damaged during the incident.

The medium-security state prison is off Highway 96, northeast of Fowler and about 40 miles east of Pueblo. Information around the circumstances of the incident and the severity of damage to the facility remain unknown.

"On Saturday evening there was an incident involving several pods inside the Crowley County Correctional Facility, which is owned and run by CoreCivic," Skinner wrote in a statement.

"During the course of that incident, inmates assaulted a staff member and caused damage to the facility. CDOC staff responded to assist CoreCivic staff in order to resolve the incident. As a result of the inmates’ actions, the facility is on lockdown while an investigation is conducted. Once the investigation is complete, the facility will return to normal operations."

CoreCivic declined to comment. The company owns both of Colorado's private prisons: Crowley County and Bent County correctional facilities.

CoreCivic has been dealing with a staffing crisis over the last several years, reporting a 107% officer turnover rate at Crowley in 2021, according to the Department of Corrections.

It is unknown if the staffing shortage played a role in the incident that occurred over the weekend.