A staff member at a Colorado Springs elementary school has tested positive for COVID-19, the region's largest school district announced Wednesday.
The individual, who works at Antelope Trails Elementary, part of Academy District 20, is in isolation, and a full class is in quarantine, according to district spokeswoman Allison Cortez. The area of the school where the staff member worked is temporarily closed for deep cleaning and disinfecting, she added.
Another District 20 school, Pioneer Elementary School, will transition to online learning today, the district also announced. While the school has no positive COVID-19 cases, 19 staff and 30 students are in isolation or quarantine, complicating school operations. A decision regarding a return to in-person learning will be announced by noon Sunday at the latest, Cortez said.
Under updated state health department pandemic guidance released in late September, if one student or staff member tests positive for the virus, schools should anticipate grade- or schoolwide dismissals for several days to allow time for contact tracing, and close contacts of the case should be quarantined. If two or more individuals from separate households test positive for the virus, a schoolwide closure might not be necessary if cases are limited to a classroom or cohort, the guidance states.
If a symptomatic student or staffer becomes quarantined but doesn't yet have a positive test result, close contacts may continue in-person learning for four days, then quarantine for the next 10, it states.
The state guidance further recommends that schools be closed for two weeks when five or more classrooms or cohorts experience outbreaks, or when 5% or more of unrelated staff and/or students have confirmed cases within two weeks.