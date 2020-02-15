Hockey fans headed south to the NHL's Stadium Series game at the Air Force Academy encountered a traffic nightmare on Interstate 25 Saturday.
Fans stuck in traffic reportedly left cars to walk 3 or 4 miles to the academy. Midway through the first period of the game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings, there were still a long line of cars backed up to Interquest Parkway on I-25.
@ColoradoDOT @DenverChannel @9NEWS this is a disaster... sat on the off ramp for over an hour. Sat on Air Force property close to an hour. Now $30 to park. Awesome experience 💩 pic.twitter.com/degol7S09d— Ellen Clark (@elleclark714) February 16, 2020
An hour and half after the start of the game, fans were still arriving.
The traffic jam was compounded by a reported crash and emergency pothole repairs, which began at 1 p.m. between Monument and Castle Rock. A CDOT spokeswoman said the repairs were expected to impact both directions of I-25 overnight.
"We had a large (pothole) today that had to be fixed for the safety of motorists. More are popping up and crews will be addressing them overnight and ongoing throughout winter," said CDOT spokeswoman Presley Fowler in an email Saturday night.
About 4 hours prior to the 6 p.m. game, CDOT tweeted that the left southbound lane of I-25 would be blocked for emergency pothole repairs between County Line Road and Monument.
CDOT also warned drivers about traffic delays on Twitter at noon, and told 9News earlier in the day drivers heading to the game should leave as soon as possible.
Traffic getting into Falcon Stadium is a nightmare. Fans are WALKING 3+ miles to the game because it’s faster than driving. Puck drops in 15 minutes. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/m25EhOhdzB— Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) February 16, 2020
Upset hockey fans who spent hours stuck in traffic took to Twitter to voice their disappointment.
"This traffic to get to the game has been the single worst (expletive) experience getting anywhere ever,' said Twitter user Grumpy. "5 hours and still not (expletive) there."
Trying to make the most of our #StadiumSeries experience. #GoAvsGo (been stuck for 2 hours in traffic) pic.twitter.com/t2NWyp3GYw— Meagan Dorsch (@MeaganDPR) February 16, 2020
"The traffic is a disaster. Huge planning failure." wrote Scott Heathcoat.
"Been in the car an hour and only gone 2 miles... this traffic is unbeareable (sic)!" wrote Lauren Tostenson.
"After 2 hours in traffic on I25 we had to give up on the #StadiumSeries and find a bar to watch at. Absolute fail," wrote another user.
The official attendance of the game was announced at 43,574, reported the Gazette's Brent Briggeman.