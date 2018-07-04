The suspect and victim in a stabbing in Pueblo on Wednesday afternoon died following an officer-involved shooting.
The incident started as a disturbance about 3:45 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of East Abriendo Avenue but soon turned into a stabbing, Pueblo police said in a news release.
The first arriving officer shot the suspect, who died on scene, police said, without providing details. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he also died, police said.
The identities of the males are not being released, pending notification of next of kin.
The officer involved in the incident suffered a minor injury but has since been treated and released. He remains on paid administrative leave, per department policy.
The Tenth Judicial District Critical Incident Team will be investigating the use of force.