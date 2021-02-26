Police were investigating a stabbing that left a victim with life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon in Colorado Springs, according to a news release.
Officers and medical personnel responded to a 1:50 p.m. report about a stabbing in the 1400 block of East Fountain Boulevard, east of Hancock Expressway, police said. Paramedics arrived and found a victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.
Police did not release the victim’s name, gender, or any suspect information.
Anyone with information, or who witnessed the stabbing, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.