A man suffered multiple stab wounds in an assault east of downtown Colorado Springs early Saturday, according to police.
Officers responded to a call just after midnight about a possible robbery in the 800 block of E. Kiowa St. and found a man suffering from stab wounds, police said.
The 32-year-old victim, whose injuries were non-life threatening, told police he was attacked by two men who fled the scene on foot.
After the victim described the men, police used dogs to try to track them, but were unsuccessful, officials said.