Colorado Springs police were investigating a stabbing at a supermarket in east Colorado Springs on Thursday evening.
Officers responded to a 6:10 p.m. call about a disturbance at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1725 N. Union Blvd. near Lelaray Street and found a stabbing victim, according to police.
A suspect has been placed in custody and there is no immediate danger stemming from the incident, officials said.
Officers at the scene told Gazette news partner KKTV that a police car caught fire while responding. The news station reported that the fire was believed to be related to issues with the engine.
No additional information was immediately available.