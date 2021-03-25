Walmart stabbing.jpeg

Colorado Springs police investigate the scene of a stabbing at a Walmart Neighborhood Market on Thursday. 

 (Phot by Terry Terrones, The Gazette)

Colorado Springs police were investigating a stabbing at a supermarket in east Colorado Springs on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a 6:10 p.m. call about a disturbance at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1725 N. Union Blvd. near Lelaray Street and found a stabbing victim, according to police.

A suspect has been placed in custody and there is no immediate danger stemming from the incident, officials said.

Officers at the scene told Gazette news partner KKTV that a police car caught fire while responding. The news station reported that the fire was believed to be related to issues with the engine. 

No additional information was immediately available.

