Workers mill asphalt off of the 21st Street bridge deck (source: coloradosprings.gov)
West side residents' summer-long nightmare is coming to an end as 21st Street reopens Friday.

The $1 million improvement project, which began in April, forced the road to close at U.S. 24 for months.

Construction will be completed Friday, with the street reopening that evening, a city news release says.

The construction included:

• Replacing the water main from West Colorado Avenue to U.S. 24

• Drainage improvements, including curbs, gutters and inlets

• Bridge improvements, including channel protection, concrete patching and waterproofing

• Roadway improvements, including resurfacing and striping

• Safety improvements, including sidewalk installation and repairs

For more information, visit coloradosprings.gov/21stbridge.

