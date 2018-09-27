West side residents' summer-long nightmare is coming to an end as 21st Street reopens Friday.
The $1 million improvement project, which began in April, forced the road to close at U.S. 24 for months.
Construction will be completed Friday, with the street reopening that evening, a city news release says.
The construction included:
• Replacing the water main from West Colorado Avenue to U.S. 24
• Drainage improvements, including curbs, gutters and inlets
• Bridge improvements, including channel protection, concrete patching and waterproofing
• Roadway improvements, including resurfacing and striping
• Safety improvements, including sidewalk installation and repairs
For more information, visit coloradosprings.gov/21stbridge.