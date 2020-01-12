St. Mary’s High School has been without a newspaper since 2013, a gap students Wyatt Barton and Paige Indovina thought was far too long.

Last spring, at the end of their junior year, the pair talked about what they wanted to do as seniors.

“Paige and I were looking for something to do to get more involved with our community,” Wyatt said. “We had brainstormed with science clubs and different environmental things. This idea (of starting a school paper) kind of popped into our heads. We went to Mrs. Knoepke to see if this was something we could do.”

English teacher Robin Knoepke said yes.

Paige added, “We knew she had done the newspaper before when she was at Mitchell, so we knew she had experience, and we thought it was a good way to connect and combine all the aspects of the things we wanted to do here at the school.”

After talking with Knoepke, they began reading old editions of The Jolly Roger, which featured student issues, accomplishments and thoughts.

The first copies of the revived paper hit the hallways in October. And, as if the hiatus never happened, the new edition appeared as Volume 15, Issue 1.

All three involved with the project agree the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“There was no better feeling than people coming up to us to tell how much they liked it,” Paige said.

Knoepke is effusive in her praise of the students' efforts.

“These two carry the brunt of everything. Every day they’re in here working. I know I can count on them.

“These two refuse to be discouraged anytime a problem comes up. They are both good researchers and very good at finding the information they need.”

Wyatt and Paige share the role as editors, with Wyatt focusing on the writing and Paige overseeing the formatting and also writing.

Although they are the only staff members, the pair has solicited contributions from as many as 20 other students across the high school's four grades.

The biggest challenge, they said, has been juggling their coursework and extracurricular activities with working on the paper.

“It’s all about time management,” Paige said. “I think since there are just two of us ... makes it difficult to write articles and editorials with the homework we have.”

The three all recognize the need to get others involved on a more committed basis.

“We’ve been going to English classes talking about the benefits of this,” Knoepke said.

Thinking critically, writing well and writing quickly, knowing lots of kids to talk to, leadership and understanding technology are some of the benefits, Knoepke noted.

“Our newspaper builds those skills because that’s what we’re asking kids to do,” she said.

Neither student is necessarily interested in pursuing journalism, yet both acknowledge its importance.

“We’re gaining crucial life skills being able to write efficiently and to have the confidence to voice our opinions,” Barton said. “I like allowing my words in the paper to speak for me.”

In his first editorial, Barton wrote, “Whether it be school policy or events happening at St. Mary’s, the paper will provide tangible unbiased facts so as to keep readers accurately informed.”

Six issues are planned for this school year. Wyatt and Paige were working on the third edition for distribution before the Christmas break.

“I think we’ve started a tradition,” Wyatt said. “It’s something that I hope will stick and continue this time.”

Of the efforts thus far, Paige said, “I think it has developed our community more than we thought it would. We have freshmen and seniors contributing, so getting everyone out there to talk to each other I think is cool.”