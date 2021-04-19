Colorado Springs' weather teetered between spring and winter-like days throughout April, and Monday's weather is expected to head in the direction of winter with several inches of snow predicted in the region, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
A fast-moving storm could bring as much as 6 inches of snow to northern parts of El Paso County near Monument and Palmer Lake, with close to 2 inches of snow in the heart of Colorado Springs. But amounts could vary depending on the movement of the storm, Klint Skelly, a meteorologist with the weather service, said.
The speed of the storm could cause a "flash freeze" icing roads, Skelly said.
"Road conditions could get quite dicey and could impact the evening commute," Skelly said.
The weather service advised drivers to slow down and use caution when navigating slick streets.
A winter weather advisory effective at 3 p.m. Monday warns of snow accumulating at 1 to 2 inches per hour, especially between 4 and 7 p.m., the agency said.
"The big question is how much will melt on contact and how much will accumulate," Skelly said.
Grassy areas are likely to see the most buildup of snow, Skelly said.
Strong winds are also expected to accompany the storm with gusts up to 35 mph.
The winter weather advisory is expected to lift at 2 a.m. Tuesday, when heavy snowfall is likely to let up, the weather service said.
By Tuesday morning, snowpack on the roads should start to melt, Shaun Lucero, a snow manger for the city, wrote in email update.
"Roads quickly recover through the morning Tuesday as highs slowly climb into the 30s to around 40 with skies becoming mostly sunny," Lucero wrote.
While April's erratic weather patterns can frustrate drivers, Skelly said the moisture helps fend of extreme dryness during the summer.
"It's overwhelming positive to have late snows," Skelly said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly after noon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers after noon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.