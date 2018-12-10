Springs Rescue Mission expanded again Monday and plans to finally round out its campus in 2019.
The nonprofit opened a new building with 150 beds, bringing its nightly capacity to at least 450 people and pushing the city a step closer to ending a deep shortage in shelter space. The beds all are “low barrier,” with admission based on behavior.
The move came one day before city officials are to remove a massive homeless encampment, The Quarry, from a privately owned field a stone’s throw from the upscale Lowell neighborhood and a short walk from Police Department headquarters.
Mayor John Suthers implored people in homeless camps to come inside.
He said the extra beds are “critical” so police can enforce the ban on camping on public property, knowing that shelter beds are open.
Larry Yonker, Rescue Mission president and CEO, hailed the expansion as one more step in creating a “community of hope.”
He thanked Suthers and the City Council, which gave the Rescue Mission and Salvation Army $500,000 to increase low-barrier beds.
Shelter guests have received free flu and hepatitis A vaccinations, and Peak Vista Community Health Services provides other care.
He also announced plans to finish the nonprofit’s long-awaited campus expansion. Next: a new kitchen, a 200-person dining hall and a welcome center equipped with 450 storage lockers for visitors’ belongings.
The nonprofit had planned to begin construction on those amenities last year, but fundraising slowed.
But the campus is so critical that the nonprofit likely will borrow the $2.6 million needed to finish the project, Yonker said. It could all be completed as early as October, he said.
He called completion of the campus a “catalyst” for the city to further address homelessness.
A 65-unit apartment building called Greenway Flats also is being built on the site. Construction is expected to end in March.
To make room for the new 150-bed shelter, the nonprofit moved its Supportive Family Services program into a building on the campus’ west side that it bought a year ago. The resource program now is bigger, with an expanded pantry offering food, clothing and household items.
About 330 to 350 people have been sleeping in Springs Rescue Mission’s shelters over the past several nights, and scores of beds and sleeping mats have been available for use.
The city’s latest plan to address homelessness, which was released in October, called for creating 370 “low-barrier” beds. Its tally stands at 270. Not all of those beds are new, because 120 of them previously existed but were inaccessible to many because of strict entry requirements that since have been dropped.
It could take several more months for the city to reach its goal, because the Salvation Army still must expand its R.J. Montgomery shelter.