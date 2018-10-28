A Colorado Springs man was cited Saturday after accidentally shooting a friend. Police say Richard Hernandez was trying to empty a gun he had just purchased when it went off and hit his female friend in the leg. Hernandez, 30, and the gunshot victim were reportedly in the middle of taking the newly-acquired weapons from their car to the house at the time of the accidental discharge.
The woman's injuries were not life-threatening and she was treated at an area hospital. Hernandez was cited for unlawful discharge of a weapon. The incident happened at 2:30 Saturday afternoon in the 2600 block of Pony Tracks Drive.
For more on this story visit KKTV.com.