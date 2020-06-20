A former Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter here at The Gazette, Dave Philipps, wrote in this week to remind us that the founder of Colorado Springs, William Jackson Palmer, was a riot-inciting civil rights activist in his day.
His statue in a downtown intersection was spray-painted by Black Lives Matter supporters during a recent protest, but I’m guessing those protesters had no real understanding of our founder’s lifelong championing of African American rights. His is not a statue that should not be meddled with.
“I think few people in Colorado Springs really understand his commitment to abolitionism. It was a core part of who he was,” Leah Davis Witherow, curator of history at the Pioneer Museum, told me in a recent conversation. Palmer was a Quaker, Witherow points out, and ”Quakers believe that every human is equal in the eyes of God, and therefore slavery was a sin.”
Palmer’s conviction on the subject got him into some trouble as a young man in his 20s. In the fall of 1859, in the years just before the Civil War broke out, he and his boyhood friend Isaac Clothier, who was also a Quaker, organized a course of lectures in Philadelphia.
The southernmost big city in the North, Philadelphia still had familial, social, political and economic ties to slavery at the time, and to be an abolitionist in the city was no easy thing.
“In the years leading up to the Civil War, it was actually quite dangerous and it was quite controversial,” said Witherow.
Palmer brought in three notable abolitionists for the anti-slavery lectures, George William Curtis, Wendell Phillips, who was quite famous, and Henry Ward Beecher. More than 600 armed police were called in to keep pro-slavery mobs at bay.
The lectures “became so discursive, so dangerous, that actually Palmer, Clothier and Philadelphia police had to act as bodyguards to get one of the speakers out of the theater because they were being pelted with stones and rocks and their lives were being threatened,” recounts Witherow.
Palmer didn’t stop there. Though his Quaker heritage insisted on pacifism, Palmer left his lucrative career building railroads to volunteer for the Union Army during the Civil War.
“Palmer felt moved to abolish slavery,” said Witherow. “And he not only received a commission in the U.S. Army, but he also encouraged other Quakers from Philadelphia to enter service as well.”
Palmer was asked by leaders of his meeting house in Philadelphia to explain why he had rejected his Quaker upbringing to go to war.
Witherow said Palmer wrote a powerful letter in response, arguing that he in no way gave up his faith, but was very much acting within his faith. He wrote that the fundamental tenets of Quaker belief required him to abide by his conscience, “and I was doing so, and to do otherwise would have caused violence to my convictions and to my sense of duty, because slavery is a greater evil than war.”
Witherow was so moved by the story of Palmer’s service in the Civil War that she wrote her master's thesis on it.
“It's an incredible example of someone who doesn't just talk, he walks the talk. He stood by his principles and his convictions and he went to war for them. It makes me proud to live here.”
Palmer continued to fight for African American rights and equal rights after the Civil War. He fought all his life to protect the 15th Amendment granting African Americans the right to vote.
Everyone knows that Palmer was founder and trustee of Colorado College, but he was also a major benefactor of Hampton University, an African American college in Virginia. His anonymous support was so significant that just like at CC, there is a Palmer Hall on the Hampton campus.
When Colorado Springs was born, Palmer insisted that schools and public institutions and street cars here would not be segregated like other places in the country. He also donated land to all the churches in town, so all denominations would start on a level playing field, and no church would have an economic advantage over another. He gave Colorado Springs a legacy of civil and equal rights that many people have forgotten.
Of course, as time went on, social segregation and a quiet discrimination did take root here and in much of the country.
“We know that in Colorado, there was a different kind of discrimination, and a different kind of segregation, and that was de facto rather than de jure,” Witherow points out. “So we didn’t have laws, we didn’t have city ordinances saying where people could live and eat, and worship, etc. But what we did have was a kind of social segregation that occurred in Colorado Springs and throughout our state. That was pretty typical, unfortunately, of that time period.”
That unsanctioned but persistent “structural racism” is what is still being protested right now. “It’s that insidious, invisible, de facto discrimination that still occurs,” Witherow said.
I asked Witherow how she thought Palmer would react to the protests in town, which have been going on now for more than three weeks. “I think as someone who is deeply committed to civil rights and human rights, and someone whose entire worldview was built on the notion that everyone is equal in the eyes of God, I say he would want everyone to exercise their civil liberties, to have their human rights acknowledged, and to be treated fairly.”
Philipps put it more bluntly. “I suspect if Palmer were still here today, he’d be in the streets.”