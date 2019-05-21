10:42 a.m.
The City of Colorado Springs sent out a news release stating that several park areas are still closed, including Palmer Park and Gold Camp Road, but Garden of the Gods Park is now open.
--
9:34 a.m.
El Paso County tweeted that in addition to plows clearing roadways Tuesday morning, Public Works also had tree crews working on removing limbs across the county.
--
7:59 a.m.
The City of Colorado Springs tweeted that several major City parks will be closed on Tuesday due to the weather: Palmer Park, North Cheyenne Canon and Garden of the Gods. Gold Camp Road is also closed.
--
7:46 a.m.
The University of Colorado Colorado Springs tweeted that the school would be closed Tuesday due to the inclement weather and travel conditions. All office hours, classes and activities were cancelled.
Check out this accident just south of the Garden of The Gods exit. Car slid off the road and hit one of the signs. Roads are extremely dangerous right now. @KRDONC13 pic.twitter.com/gq9DuJcaY1— Kolby Crossley (@KolbyKRDO13) May 21, 2019
--
7:39 a.m.
Fountain and Woodland Park are on accident alert status.
--
7:34 a.m.
The National Weather Service's snowfall report showed Tuesday morning 12.5 inches near Palmer Park and 13 inches in the Black Forest area.
--
6:52 a.m.
A Colorado Springs Utilities tweet says its crews are on full dispatch, responding to calls regarding tree limbs on electrical lines and downed electrical lines.
For calls regarding tree limbs on electric lines or downed electric lines, our crews are on full dispatch currently and are actively responding as soon as they can. This effort also involves a full call out of our tree trimming resources.— Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) May 21, 2019
--
Parts of Colorado Springs experienced seasonally unusual snow levels Tuesday morning with up to 10 inches being reported in northern parts of the city, according to a National Weather Service snowfall report.
Tuesday morning saw an additional 2 inches of snow since midnight, making the storm's total snow level at Colorado Springs Airport 4.9 inches, reported meteorologists at the National Weather Service. Meteorologists expect the weather Tuesday to gradually turn into rain after 10 a.m. Slick road conditions are possible. Up to 4 inches of snow fell in Teller County Tuesday morning.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported that rural parts of northern El Paso and Teller County will see slick pavement Tuesday morning. Drivers will most likely be dealing with ice and slush in the northern part of El Paso and Teller counties, as well as Briargate and Gleneagle areas, said KKTV meteorologists.
“The storm came in further south than models suggested," said a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo. "With it coming South, it got a little colder and a few differences in degrees makes all the difference in forecasting."
Jan. 21 or May 21? Plenty of snow on the west side of #ColoradoSprings. #cowx @csgazette pic.twitter.com/KfK0icL541— Jerry Herman (@coloherman) May 21, 2019
Tuesday’s high will reach about 50 degrees with relatively low wind speeds between 10 and 15 mph.
Higher-elevated areas are under winter storm advisories and warnings until noon on Tuesday, including Teller County. The warning reported that total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches were expected at elevations above 11,000 feet.
The Black Forest area in Colorado Springs received up to 19 inches of snow by 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Over the Sawatch range, west of Colorado Springs in the central part of the state, mountains are likely to get 6 to 13 inches of snow with winds reaching speeds of 55 mph until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Tuesday night’s temperature will drop to a low of 34 and remain mostly cloudy. There’s a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers before 9 p.m.
Click here for an updated map of road conditions from CDOT.
Colorado’s unseasonable snow levels should clear up by Wednesday. Meteorologists expect a sunny day and temperatures in the high 50s. Wednesday night, temperatures will drop to the high 30s.
Thursday there’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms and will be mostly cloudy. The high will bounce up slightly to 55. That night should be clear with a low of 37.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Wind speeds are expected to stay between 5 to 15 mph the whole weekend.
The record snowfall total for May in Colorado Springs was 19.4 inches in 1978, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. On average, May in Colorado Springs brings 2.03 inches of rain and 0.7 inches of snow, weather service data show.
The latest in the season that measurable snowfall has come to Colorado Springs Airport — the city's official measurement location — was on June 10, 1975, when 1.1 inches of snow was recorded, weather service data shows. The weather service considers a measurable snowfall to be at least 0.1 inches.
While unfortunate for morning commuters, the unusual snowfall isn’t all bad for Colorado residents. There are still at least four ski resorts open for business into the late spring.