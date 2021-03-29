Following a windy Monday with highs in the 70s, overnight temps could dip into the upper 20's.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts a 40% chance of snow showers Tuesday for Colorado Springs. Snow could start falling as early as midnight, and is expected to continue through Tuesday morning according to the NWS.
The best chances for snow accumulation will be between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Most areas are predicted to see between TR-0.5” in Colorado Springs, but northern El Paso County may get up to an isolated 2” on grass with very little, if any slushy pavement accumulations, Corey Rivera, a city public works manger who addresses snow management, said in an email.
Models predict that the snow chances will diminish by midday Tuesday, with high temperatures expected in the 40's.