Early morning snow showers were forecast to give way to a chilly but partially sunny Friday in Colorado Springs.
Snow fell in the Pikes Peak region overnight, leading to a couple of closures and delays. Fort Carson troops considered readiness critical were to report at 8:30 a.m., and Compassion International was closed.
A semi crashed into guardrails at I-25 and Ray Nixon Road early Friday morning, closing the interstate northbound at that point, according to Gazette news partners KKTV. It later reopened.
Just under 6 inches of snow was reported at the Air Force Academy and 3 in Black Forest, according to the National Weather Service. Seven inches was received in Woodland Park, according to a Gazette reporter.
The blast of winter is short-lived. High temperatures will warm into the 50s, 60s and 70s over the coming days, though Friday's high will barely top 40. Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the weather service:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 55 and winds from 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high just over 70 and winds from 5-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high just over 70 and winds from 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds around 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds from 5-10 mph.