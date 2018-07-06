U.S. Highway 160 at La Veta Pass will reopen in both directions at 2 p.m. Saturday, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday.
The highway closed June 27 due to heavy smoke, poor visibility and the proximity of the highway to the Spring Creek fire, which became the third-largest wildfire in Colorado Thursday when it surpassed 100,000 acres.
Both directions of Colorado Highway 69 will remain closed from mile point 5 near Walsenburg to the Huerfano/Custer County line at mile point 42, but residents can pass through CO 69 with a proof of residence.
Colorado Highway 12 will also remain closed in both directions from County Road 420 in La Veta to the summit of Cuchara Pass at mile point 22.5.
Shortly after CDOT announced the highway would be reopened, Huerfano County announced evacuations were lifted for some residents affected by the Spring Creek fire.
Residents were able to return to their homes by 10 a.m. Friday, but they would remain under pre-evacuation status, the emergency management announced on its Facebook page.
The fire grew to 105,704 acres by Friday morning and remained 35 percent contained. Crews anticipate the fire will be contained by the end of July.
The fire ignited June 27, allegedly from a spark from a fire pit. Costilla County deputies arrested 52-year-old Jesper Jorgensen, a Danish man in the country illegally, on suspicion of arson Saturday.
As of Thursday evening, the fire had destroyed 132 homes, seven garages and two other structures in the Forbes Park neighborhood in Costilla County, and it had damaged three homes, a car and a deck.
A quickly growing wildfire sparked near Basalt in Eagle County Tuesday night, destroying three homes and forcing 2,000 people to evacuate as of Thursday evening, according to the fire incident page.
A man and woman are facing fourth-degree arson charges for allegedly igniting the Lake Christine fire in Eagle County after they fired tracer rounds at a shooting range Tuesday night, transgressing the county’s stage II fire restrictions.
As of Friday, the fire had grown to 5,263 acres with no containment, Colorado Emergency Management reported.
El Jebel residents Allison Marcus, 22, and Richard Miller, 23, were cited on suspicion of misdemeanor counts of arson, The Denver Post reported.
The Weston Pass fire sparked June 28 from a lightning strike and remained at 12,902 acres and 17 percent containment Friday morning with nearly 600 people working on suppressing it.
Crews were forced to leave for safety reasons when a tornado touched down Thursday at the edge of the fire, a rare event at the nearly 12,000-foot elevation and at any wildfires, National Weather Service meteorologist Russell Danielson previously told the Gazette.
Thursday’s tornado was the sixth tornado in Park County since it started keeping records in the 1950s, Danielson said.
The Western Pass fire moved into the Buffalo Peaks Wilderness area, closing down U.S Highway 285 and County Road 22, and Highway 285 and Colorado Highway 9. Buffalo Peaks Wilderness remains closed in its entirety.
Several other wildfires continue to burn across the state.
The 1,423-acre High Chateau Fire in Teller County sparked was at 91 percent containment Friday morning, a week after it initially ignited. Crews are still working on the fire, but the Teller County Sheriff’s Office reopened the entrances to the High Chateau and Highlands Ranch subdivisions, the last neighborhoods to be reopened.
The 416 fire near Durango remained at 54,129 acres and 45 percent containment. The 4,593 acres of the Burro fire, west of the 416 fire, were 40 percent contained.
The Sugarloaf fire sparked June 28 from a lightning strike in Arapaho National Forest near Fraser. It has burned 1,245 acres with no containment.
The 45-acre Chedsey fire sparked June 30 in Routt National Forest near Walden. Crews have contained 75 percent of the fire.
