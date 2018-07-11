The Spring Creek fire was 83 percent contained as of Wednesday afternoon.
The southern perimeter of the Spring Creek fire was contained, according to a tweet from fire authorities.
Highway 160 and 12 were opened to the public, but there is no stopping, parking or standing outside of vehicles permitted along Highway 160 from La Veta to Fort Garland, according to Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.
The fire, the third-largest blaze in Colorado history, has lost momentum over the last few days.
"We certainly hope (to continue containing the fire)," said Spring Creek fire spokesperson Neal Kephart. "Everyday we gain ground is a good day."
The wildfire destroyed at least 132 homes and damaged another 119. Some fire evacuees were able to return home Tuesday.
Huerfano County Emergency Management told residents of Middle Creek, Sulphur Springs, Old La Veta Pass and homes along the south side of Highway 160 they could return home but will remain in pre-evacuation status.
Total acreage was reported to be at 107,967 Wednesday morning.
Fire authorities say that although fire activity is decreasing, smoke and flame will still be visible as fire consumes interior fuels.
Rains and a pine tree-shredding machine called the “Masticator” contributed to a reprieve in fire activity.
These industrial-sized mulchers that can shred a tall pine in 30 seconds are ideal for creating fire lines even in thick forests, said Jessica Borden, spokeswoman for the Spring Creek fire.
Mastication involves reducing the size of forest vegetation and downed material by grinding, shredding, chunking or chopping material, according to a report from the United States Forest Service.
The the biggest factor in ending Colorado wildfires has been monsoonal rains, which are expected to aide fire fights across the state Wednesday and Thursday.
Weston Pass fire
Nearly 525 firefighters continue to patrol the north side of the Weston Pass fire nine miles south of Fairplay, ensuring the fire does not exceed the bounds. The fire burned a little more than 13,000 acres and was 74 percent contained Wednesday morning.
Lake Christine fire
The Lake Christine fire about a mile northwest of Basalt was 49 percent contained Wednesday morning after burning 6,285 acres. Three structures have been destroyed in the fire, and 1,793 people were evacuated from 664 homes.
Two people were arrested on suspicion of arson for allegedly starting the fire after firing tracer rounds at a shooting range in violation of Eagle County’s Stage II fire restrictions.
416 fire
Fire officials said Tuesday the 416 fire burning 13 miles north of Durango is no longer considered a threat.
The National Incident Management Organization brought to Colorado to help containment efforts of the 54,129-acre fire left Tuesday. San Juan National Forest officials will continue to monitor the fire, which is 50 percent contained.
Fire officials said rain in the area helped temper the blaze, but a lot of rain and snow would be needed to put it out in its entirety.
The Durango Herald reports the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad aims to start full service Thursday after it suspended operations June 1 for a fire in the San Juan National Forest.
La Plata County commissioners are expected to consider Wednesday downgrading fire restrictions that banned coal-fired steam engines.
General manager John Harper says the tourist attraction will work with local agencies to make sure it's safe to run the coal-fired engines.
Harper says 150 employees were furloughed because of the closure, which he estimated caused an economic loss of about $33 million to the area.
Burro fire
A 4,593-acre fire burning close to the 416 fire was 50 percent contained as of Sunday. Two crews are continuing to monitor the fire, which sparked the afternoon of June 8.
Officials said the long-term outlook of the fire was positive, since ash from the fire will fertilize the soil.
“Scattered small areas of the forest burned completely, while other areas burned at a moderate level, and some areas did not burn at all,” fire officials reported on InciWeb, an incident management website. “This ‘mosaic’ pattern will encourage the regrowth of a diverse mix of vegetation that will improve habitat for many species.”
Skunk Creek fire
More than 100 firefighters are working to contain a fire that started 30 miles north of Craig near the Wyoming border. Lightning started the 650-acre blaze around 6:45 p.m. By Wednesday morning, the fire was 100 percent contained.
Fawn fire
The Fawn fire, 30 miles southwest of Meeker, grew to 1,400 acres Wednesday with 75 percent containment. The cause of the fire is believed to be lightning.