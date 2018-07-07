U.S. 160 between Fort Garland and La Veta is open. Flames and smoke may be visible from the highway.
U.S. 160 between Fort Garland and La Veta has closed again until further notice due to an increase in fire activity north of the highway.
Crews working the third-largest wildfire in Colorado's history were able to contain 43 percent of the fire Saturday morning, the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team reported.
The Spring Creek fire in southern Colorado near La Veta and Fort Garland grew slightly overnight, nearly reaching 107,000 acres.
U.S. 160 at La Veta Pass will reopen in both directions at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The highway closed June 27 because of heavy smoke and poor visibility from the fire.
Colorado 69 will remain closed from mile marker 5 near Walsenburg to the Huerfano/Custer County line at mile marker 42, but residents can pass through with a proof of residence.
Colorado 12 will also remain closed in both directions from County Road 420 in La Veta to the summit of Cuchara Pass at mile marker 22.5.
Evacuations were lifted for some residents of Huerfano County Friday morning, when the last evacuated residents impacted by the High Chateau fire in Teller County were allowed home.
The 1,400-acre fire was at 95 percent containment Friday evening, according to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.
Lake Christine fire
Nearly 400 firefighters battling the Lake Christine fire about 20 miles south of Glenwood Springs Friday remembered 14 people who lost their lives to a fire in the same area in the 1994.
Crews were reminded that they are facing similar weather conditions and a similar blaze firefighters battled at the Storm King Fire.
The Lake Christine fire sparked Tuesday evening and quickly grew to 5,434 acres. Officials said they are hoping one-third of the fire will be contained by late Sunday.
Weston Pass fire
The Weston Pass fire grew more than 13,000 acres and remained 32 percent contained Saturday. The fire, sparked June 28 from a lightning strike, forced the Buffalo Creek Wilderness to close. A 15-mile stretch of busy U.S. Highway 285 between Fairplay and Antero Junction reopened Saturday.
416 fire
The 416 fire south of Durango was 50 percent contained at slightly more than 54,000 acres Saturday. Afternoon storms could cause flash floods and mudslides in the burn areas, authorities said Saturday.
Burro fire
The 4,593-acre Burro fire, west of the 416 fire, was 40 percent contained.
Divide fire
Temperatures in the 90s and gusty winds have increased the size of the Divide fire in northwestern Colorado's sagebrush country to 21 square miles.
The fire, about 32 miles north of Craig, was nearly 20,000 acres and 30 percent contained Saturday. Two structures have been destroyed.
Sugarloaf fire
A lightning strike in Arapaho National Forest near Fraser sparked the Sugarloaf fire June 28. It has burned 1,270 acres and is 20 percent contained.
“This fire is a different bird, if you will,” said information officer John Nichols.
“The bug kill from 20 years ago is so dangerous, it has presented a huge hazard for firefighters.”
Chedsey fire
The 45-acre Chedsey fire sparked June 30 in Routt National Forest near Walden. Crews have contained 75 percent of the fire.
Thornbug fire
Firefighters worked through Friday night to protect 30 structures from a small fire near the town of Maybell, about 30 miles west of Craig.
The fire sparked Friday evening from an unknown cause, and there is no estimate of containment.
The Associated Press and The Gazette’s Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick contributed to this report.