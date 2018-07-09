The 107,627-acre Spring Creek fire in southern Colorado was 70 percent contained Monday but poised to become Colorado’s second-biggest fire, potentially exceeding the 109,049-acre West Fork Complex fire of 2013.
The Hayman fire of 2002 was the state’s worst wildfire in modern history, burning more than 134,000 acres.
At the Spring Creek fire near La Veta and Fort Garland, firefighters on the south side were mopping up, repairing damage from fire-suppression work and removing or moving unneeded equipment.
“Conditions remain hot and dry, with minimal potential for moisture and a possibility for lightning,” the update says. “While overall fire behavior is calming, spotting is still a potential in these conditions. As fire continues to consume interior fuels, smoke and some flame will still be visible in some areas.”
Those battling the north side of the wildfire “are using direct and indirect attacks to obtain the best possible suppression efforts,” says an update from Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Blue. Crews were improving fire lines, installing hose lays and securing structures.
About 1,745 firefighters and emergency personnel were working on the blaze. Some evacuees have been allowed to return home.
“Many residents are returning to the burned area. Fire management wishes to remind residents to stay on high alert for their own safety,” the update says. “There are still crews working in the areas, using heavy equipment and chainsaws. Residents may encounter hazard trees or snags — trees that are weakened from burning or hanging precariously on other trees. These trees may fall over without notice.
“There are various types of debris underfoot, and burned stump holes/ash pits are a tripping hazard and a burn hazard. Residents are also encouraged to utilize proper protective equipment when sorting through damaged property or burned landscape.”
U.S. 160 has reopened in both directions, but Colorado 12 was closed from mile marker 7 to mile marker 22.5. Colorado 69 was closed from mile marker 5 to mile marker 42 — open to local traffic only.
Several other fires persist across the state:
The 416 fire near Durango was 50 percent contained after burning 54,129 acres. The National Incident Management Organization was set to leave the area and transfer management to the San Juan National Forest. Firefighters will continue to monitor fire conditions, The Durango Herald reported.
The nearby Burro Fire also was 50 percent contained, having burned 4,593 acres, and closures on roads and trails remained in effect. Rain is expected throughout the week, but embers persist in areas protected from showers.
The Weston Pass fire, 64 percent contained, was being patrolled to ensure that it doesn’t escape those bounds. It had burned 18,019 acres southwest of Fairplay.
The Lake Christine fire, near Basalt, continued to spread Monday amid strong winds, after destroying three homes, burning 6,180 acres and prompting the evacuation of 1,793 residents from 664 homes.
The Divide fire north of Craig was 80 percent contained as of 5 p.m. Monday after burning 19,955 acres. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Red Canyon 2 fire burned 26 acres near Wolcott in west Colorado, but evacuated residents were cleared to return. Firefighters planned to extinguish hot spots to secure the fire perimeter through Tuesday.
The Fawn fire, southwest of Meeker, had burned 875 acres and was expected to grow to the north. The fire was 25 percent contained, and crews completed operations on its eastern flank and planned to tackle its west side.