Just The Facts

How you can help:

Spring Creek Fire - The Spanish Peaks Community Foundation has set up the Spring Fire Relief Fund for victims of the Spring Fire. Donations may be made online at springfireco.org or by mailing a check to the foundation at P.O. Box 1101, Walsenburg, CO 81089. Please make checks payable to Spanish Peaks Community Foundation (SPCF) with memo Spring Fire Relief Fund.

More information on where to send in-kind donations will be coming shortly, as distribution center is being set up now.

High Chateau Fire - Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said efforts are currently underway to set up an account to benefit fire victims. More information will be coming soon.

The Sheriff's Office said it no longer needs in-kind donations.