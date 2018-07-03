The Spring Creek fire in southern Colorado mushroomed to 78,941 acres by Tuesday morning, as wildfires across the state prompted thousands of evacuations, many highway closures and pleas for people not to light fireworks or fires as extreme fire danger worsens.
About 715 firefighters battled the blaze near Fort Garland and La Veta on Tuesday, said the newest update from Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team Black. The fire was 5 percent contained.
It has become the fourth-largest wildfire in recorded Colorado history, topped only by the Hayman fire, at 138,114 acres in 2002; the West Fork complex of the West Fork, Windy Pass and Papoose fires, at 109,632 acres in 2013; and the High Park fire, at 87,250 acres in 2012.
A quick time lapse of the #SpringFire picking up this afternoon at the top of La Veta Pass due to increasing winds. Let’s hope for less wind and high humidity tomorrow. #NorthSpringFire pic.twitter.com/J7NBcUkW10— CSP Alamosa (@CSP_Alamosa) July 3, 2018
The Spring Creek fire destroyed 104 homes in a development started by multimillionaire publisher Malcolm Forbes in the 1970s, authorities reported Monday. That toll could rise because the burn area still was being surveyed.
Andy and Robyn Kuehler watched remotely as their Forbes Park cabin burned. The couple monitored the cabin’s security camera from their primary home in Nebraska as ash and embers burst into roaring flames.
“We just got confirmation last night that the house was completely gone. It’s … a very sickening feeling watching the fire coming towards the house,” the couple wrote in an email Tuesday.
Nancy Dowd and partner Paul Nichols bought a Cuchara cabin in October. Forced to evacuate, they’re staying in a small camper while they await word on the fate of their second home.
“You kind of hope for the best. And after that you just say, ‘We’ll see what happens,’ and try not to get upset,” Dowd said Tuesday.
The Indian Creek and Trinchera Ranch areas moved from a mandatory evacuation order to a pre-evacuation notice Tuesday evening, San Luis Valley emergency officials announced, but many other areas remained evacuated.
The fire is one of six large wildfires burning in Colorado. While investigators believe it was started by a spark from a fire pit, lightning has started others, such as the Weston Pass fire in wilderness near Fairplay.
Nearly 60 large, active blazes are burning across the West, including nine in New Mexico and six each in Utah and California, according to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho.
The Weston Pass fire grew from 6,417 acres Monday to 9,342 acres Tuesday night, fire officials said. It was 5 percent contained.
The Burro fire, which is burning timber in very steep terrain flanking Bear Creek in the San Juan National Forest, grew by more than 100 acres Tuesday to 4,545 acres, says InciWeb, a national incident information system. The wildfire was 40 percent contained.
The nearby 416 fire held steady at 52,778 acres and 37 percent containment. It was burning grass, brush and timber west of U.S. 550 on private land and in the San Juan National Forest.
“The weather conditions remain critical and fuels are ideal for significant fire growth,” InciWeb says. “The fire has been less active for several days but continues to burn in rough and inaccessible terrain.”
Wildfires have forced four highways to close statewide, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported.
Colorado 69 is closed in both directions from 5 miles north of Walsenburg (milepost 5) to the Huerfano/Custer County Line (milepost 42) due to the Spring Creek fire, but it is open to local traffic.
U.S. 160 is closed from Fort Garland (milepost 258) to La Veta (milepost 294) due to the Spring Creek fire.
Colorado 12 is closed northbound and southbound from CR 420 (milepost 7) in La Veta to the summit of Cuchara Pass (milepost 22.5) because of the Spring Creek fire.
U.S. 285 is closed in both directions from Fairplay to Antero Junction due to the Weston Pass fire.
CDOT officials encouraged people to check cotrip.org before traveling this week.
“There are several other wildfires burning throughout the state,” a CDOT news release says. “It is possible these fires could require additional closures for varying lengths of time.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.