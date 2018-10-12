The sports retailer Scheels All Sports Inc. announced that it will open its second Colorado location in Colorado Springs by mid-2021.
The new shopping center, which will be at Interquest Marketplace near the Great Wolf Lodge, will feature 75 specialty shops as well as a 65-foot Ferris wheel, saltwater aquarium, a wildlife mountain and a Fuzziwig's Candy Shop.
The 220,000-square-foot store, about the size of a Walmart Supercenter and larger than either Bass Pro Shop in Colorado Springs or Cabela's in the Denver area, will employ more than 350 people.
Robert Cope, economic development officer for the city of Colorado Springs, said his office is "evaluating potential incentives" for Scheel under a program for "unique and extraordinary" retailers that has been granted fewer than a dozen times, usually as part of an urban renewal project.
“We are excited to be part of the Interquest Marketplace and want to thank Mayor (John) Suthers, the City Council, the city of Colorado Springs, Chris Jenkins, and the team at Nor’wood Development for help bringing this project to life," said CEO Steve M. Scheel. "We look forward to working with them throughout the building process, as we become a new partner in the Colorado Springs community."
Scheels operates 27 stores in 12 states. The employee-owned retailer opened a 250,000-square-foot store in September 2017 in Johnstown. German immigrant Frederick Scheels used $300 in profits from his first harvest of potatoes grown on a 3-acre plot to open a small hardware and general merchandise store in 1902 in Sabin, Minn. The company expanded to sporting goods in 1954 and began opening additional stores in the 1970s.
The Scheels store will be less than four miles south of Bass Pro Shop, a 120,000-square-foot outdoors-themed sports retailer in the Polaris Pointe shopping complex off Northgate Boulevard on the far north end of Colorado Springs. The nearly 5-year-old store features a 16-lane bowling alley, a 27,000-gallon aquarium, 450-seat restaurant and an outdoor pond where fishing lessons are offered.