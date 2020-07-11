American Milking Devon oxen, the newest addition to the Flying W Ranch, stand in front of the crowd during the soft opening of the Colorado Springs landmark Thursday, July 9, 2020. The chuckwagon dinners open to the public Friday.
Not everything went off without a hitch for the reopening of the Flying W Ranch, which resumed its chuckwagon dinners and Western serenades Friday after being razed by the Waldo Canyon fire eight years ago.
The newest addition to the ranch, American Milking Devon oxen hitched to a covered wagon, got spooked, causing two guests to fall, said Aaron Winter, the ranch's general manager.
Neither was seriously injured but both were taken by ambulance to a hospital and have since been released, he said.
"Unfortunately, something happened that spooked (the oxen)," Winter said. No one was run over. We are working to ensure that this never, ever, ever happens again."
The iconic Western attraction featuring the musical performances of the Flying W Wranglers was opened in 1953.
In 2012, it was destroyed by an apocalyptic wildfire that began June 23 about four miles west of Colorado Springs and burned 18,000 acres, killed two people, forced the evacuation of tens of thousands and burned 347 homes and buildings.
It's highly anticipated reopening after being rebuilt to host as many as 1,400 people had been delayed twice by restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Dulces Grenados of Three Eagles Ranch near Monument, Colo., introduces the newest addition to the Flying W Ranch, American Milking Devon Oxen, Thursday, July 9, 2020, during the soft opening of the chuckwagon dinners after the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire destroyed the Colorado Springs landmark. The chuckwagon dinners begin Friday and reservations can be made online. The Devon Oxen came to the United States from England in the 1600s and were used by a majority of the pioneers to pull their wagons across the American to settle the West. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Guests enter the new Flying W Ranch Thursday, July 9, 2020, during the soft opening of the chuckwagon dinners. The hard opening is Friday, eight years after the popular Colorado Springs attraction was destroyed in the Waldo Canyon Fire. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Rich Muegge helps his grandson, Chandler Muegge, 5, cut his chuckwagon dinner Thursday, July 9, 2020, during the Flying W Ranch’s soft opening after being closed since it was destroyed in the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire. The hard opening is Friday. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Guests check out the new inside dining hall at the Flying W Ranch Thursday, July 9, 2020, during the soft opening of the chuckwagon dinners at the Colorado Springs landmark. The ranch was destroyed in the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Dinner is served outside the new dining hall at smaller stations because of COVID-19 Thursday, July 9, 2020, during the soft opening of the Flying W Ranch’s chuckwagon dinners. The hard opening is Friday, eight years after the Colorado Springs landmark was destroyed in the Waldo Canyon Fire. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Two of the new American Milking Devon Oxen are introduced to the crowd at the soft opening of the Flying W Ranch Thursday, July 9, 2020. The chuckwagon dinners begin Friday, eight years since the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire destroyed the Colorado Springs landmark. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Gabi Pracht, left, Sharon Reed and Austin Reed, 11, take the Flying W Ranch ponies for a walk Thursday, July 9, 2020, during the soft opening of the Colorado Springs attraction that was destroyed in the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)