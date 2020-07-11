07_09_20 flying w0471.jpg
Buy Now

American Milking Devon oxen, the newest addition to the Flying W Ranch, stand in front of the crowd during the soft opening of the Colorado Springs landmark Thursday, July 9, 2020. The chuckwagon dinners open to the public Friday.

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE

Not everything went off without a hitch for the reopening of the Flying W Ranch, which resumed its chuckwagon dinners and Western serenades Friday after being razed by the Waldo Canyon fire eight years ago.

The newest addition to the ranch, American Milking Devon oxen hitched to a covered wagon, got spooked, causing two guests to fall, said Aaron Winter, the ranch's general manager.

Neither was seriously injured but both were taken by ambulance to a hospital and have since been released, he said.

"Unfortunately, something happened that spooked (the oxen)," Winter said. No one was run over. We are working to ensure that this never, ever, ever happens again."

The iconic Western attraction featuring the musical performances of the Flying W Wranglers was opened in 1953.

Flying W Wranglers welcoming a cowgirl to band for first time in nearly 70 years

In 2012, it was destroyed by an apocalyptic wildfire that began June 23 about four miles west of Colorado Springs and burned 18,000 acres, killed two people, forced the evacuation of tens of thousands and burned 347 homes and buildings.

It's highly anticipated reopening after being rebuilt to host as many as 1,400 people had been delayed twice by restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

PHOTOS | Flying W Ranch Chuckwagon Dinners return

+10 
+10 
07_09_20 flying w0273.jpg
+10 
+10 
07_09_20 flying w0017.jpg
+10 
+10 
07_09_20 flying w1250.jpg
+10 
+10 
07_09_20 flying w0044.jpg
+10 
+10 
07_09_20 flying w0057.jpg

Tags

Load comments