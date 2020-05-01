PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region
When Honey Salon and Spa sent out an email and text-message blast to customers on Wednesday letting them know they'd reopen Friday after a month and a half, pandemic-induced hiatus, things got serious.
Fast.
"As soon as that hit, our phones were on fire, blowing up with people calling, emailing, texting, leaving voice mails, Facebook, Yelp — it was coming from every single direction," said Fania Samora, co-owner of Honey Salon and Spa downtown.
"It was extremely overwhelming for two days, but in a good way."
Honey is among personal service providers — including salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors — that were allowed to reopen Friday under Gov. Jared Polis' "safer at home" order, if social distancing guidelines were followed — much to the relief of those driven mad by split ends, exposed roots and well-intententioned haircuts at the hands of loved ones.
Retailers were also allowed to open for in-store shopping if they use best practices like requiring the wearing of masks and sanitizing shopping areas and stockrooms. Businesses that cannot meet these requirements continue to be limited to curbside pickup and delivery. Polis has said that the state could shift back to a stay-at-home order if the virus again spirals out of control in the state.
The governor ordered personal service providers to shut down March 19 in a bid to slow the spread of the virus — an extension of a public health order he'd issued March 16 that temporarily shuttered restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters and casinos.
Among the precautions Honey is taking: only allowing one client at a time per each of its five providers, having clients wait outside until their appointment, and requiring all staff members and clients to wear masks.
"We're not being diligent about temperature checking as much as about wearing a mask and hand-sanitizing," she said. "I mean, it's all over the news. I think people know by now, if you're sick, don't go out."
Nearby, the Toni & Guy salon downtown was operating similarly — five stylists, each with a maximum of one client at a time, masks as a must, no waiting inside.
"The focus is on making the client feel good and look good, but at the same time, the focus right now is keeping clients and stylists as safe as possible," said Stephanie Skalski, a stylist at the salon.
Returning to work feels risky, Skalski said, but "you know you have to get back to normal at some point. We're taking the govenor's recommendations and going from there."
At Honey, Samora said the mood is electric, with clients eager to wave goodbye to excessively long locks or try a new style entirely.
"The first guest today was like, 'Oh my God, I look beautiful, look at this,' shaking her hair," she recounted. "The energy is definitely there."
But an underlying current of apprehension and unease persists.
"When people walk in, they're a little quieter."