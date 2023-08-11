While walking outside during a recent spiritual retreat in Colorado Springs, retired Army veteran Rich Lewis spotted a utility knife on the ground. He picked it up and figured he'd turn it into the center’s lost and found.

Tasked with writing down concerns and questions about his life and then listening for God’s voice in response, Lewis breathed deeply, absorbed the surrounding nature and put his thoughts on paper.

Lewis wrote of being overwhelmed by his defense-contracting job on top of working with a company he and his wife had started to help seniors navigate the Medicare system.

“We were told to go away from the seminar room and just be quiet and listen, to give God some space to speak in our lives and see what He may have to say.”

But the found knife that Lewis had laid beside him kept drawing his attention.

“It came to me that God was telling me I needed to cut something out of my life” Lewis said.

“I needed to let go of government contracting, which I enjoyed and was secure, but I needed to focus on helping people with Medicare,” he said. “It was a wonderful experience.”

A new partnership between Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center and One Simple Voice, a nonprofit that teaches people of any spiritual background how to listen for and hear God’s voice to find meaning and purpose in their lives, enables veterans and their families to more deeply explore their spiritual side.

It has been part of Mt. Carmel’s mission since the one-stop center opened in 2016 to “heal the mind, body and spirit” of clients, said Jay Cimino, who founded Mt. Carmel and has been known in the community for decades as president and CEO of Phil Long Dealerships.

“It’s important for veterans with physical or mental problems, who feel the world is a very dark place and there’s nowhere to go, to know that there is spiritual healing,” he said.

Cimino, a Marine Corps veteran, had attended some of the 13-year-old organization’s retreats in the past and said he was impressed by how the program helped his spirituality grow.

When his neighbor, retired Bishop Emeritus Richard Hanifen of the Diocese of Colorado Springs and now a spiritual leader with One Simple Voice, asked Cimino about expanding the organization’s work to veterans, Cimino said it felt right to “bring them into the fold with Mt. Carmel.”

The center, at 530 Communication Circle, assists veterans, active-duty military and their families with transitioning back to civilian life, finding a job or starting their own business, receiving mental health care, participating in wellness programs, obtaining community resources such as food and other supportive services.

Mt. Carmel was built with a nondenominational chapel, which is used for worship services, other faith-based programs, support groups and various gatherings, said Executive Director Bob McLaughlin. On a recent night, musicians who are veterans had a jam session.

Adding spiritual retreats is “a natural fit,” said McLaughlin, a retired Army colonel and former garrison commander at Fort Carson. “It’s one of the mantras we brought into Mt. Carmel: the facets of wellness are that you’ve got to be mentally, physically and spiritually strong.”

He was getting ready to retire from the military when Cimino recruited him to take the lead at Mt. Carmel.

In line with the adage that there are no atheists in a foxhole, a high percentage of military veterans have an element of faith in their lives, McLaughlin said.

That's also true for active-duty military. Department of Defense data from 2019 showed that 70% of active members identified as Christian, 2% as atheist or agnostic, 1% were affiliated with an Eastern religion, 0.4% said they were Jewish or Muslin and 24% indicated "other, unknown or unclassified" religious affiliation.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“When you’ve seen the horror of war, the connection to faith is stronger because you want to believe in something or somebody that’s going to protect you when you need it,” McLaughlin said.

One Simple Voice provides “the journey from fear to hope,” Hanifen, the bishop, said.

And fear is a construct of the mind that “keeps you from faith,” said Frannie Rose, a Colorado Springs spiritual teacher and author who founded One Simple Voice in partnership with Hanifen.

By following simple steps, anyone can appeal to God and listen for His voice to give direction, comfort and peace, under the program Rose created.

“You hear God’s words, and you take them with you when you leave,” said Cimino, now chairman of Mt. Carmel and overseer of the brand.

But, he says, “it’s not just the words, it’s the passion you feel, and it makes a difference in your life.”

Cimino said he's seen how veterans who have attended retreats have experienced positive change.

“There’s only so much you can do with doctors,” Cimino said. “The most important thing is what you can do spiritually.”

People are fascinated by the approach One Simple Voice uses to tap into their spiritual core, Hanifen said.

“People who have been engaged in war become victims of war, and we as a society try to provide mental health — which is important — but it doesn’t take them as deep as reconnecting with God in their lives,” Hanifen said.

“After any traumatic experience, to be able to communicate with God and better understand and reflect on that takes people to a level of awareness of how it changed their life and what they are to do with that,” Rose said. “Meaning and purpose come from that.”

Proceeds from a benefit concert, “The Denver Brass Presents Fiesta!” at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave., will be used to expand programming for veterans to include one-on-one spiritual teaching. Tickets are available at entcenterforthearts.org.

The knife Lewis found during the retreat went unclaimed at the center's lost and found. So he took it home and displays it as a visual reminder of how God first spoke to him.

“In the military, you have a lot of voices in your head telling you what you need to be doing almost every minute of the day,” Lewis said. “For a lot of us, we don’t really stop to listen to what God would have to say about what we should be doing in our day, in our lives.

“A lot of veterans carry around a burden, whether it’s PTSD or guilt or things maybe they’ve done. To hear the loving and accepting voice of God in their lives directly is so freeing.”

Lewis encourages veterans to not be scared that the program is “too religious.” It’s not, he said.

“Look at it as something deep and cathartic and very personal,” he said. “There isn’t a box this fits in; it’s up to the individual on how they receive that voice. It’s more of an internal spiritual reflection.”

The next retreat is Sept. 22 and themed, “Carrying the Cross of Fear and Loss.” The partnership mean the retreats are low-cost at $15 for in-person participants, which includes lunch, and $5 for online attendees. For more information, go to https://www.onesimplevoice.org/retreats.