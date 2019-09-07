Spinney Mountain State Park in Park County has reopened after being shut down for three days due to hail and flood damage, park officials said Saturday afternoon.
On Tuesday, 16 inches of hail and flash flooding caused severe road damage and debris flows in parts of Eleven Mile State Park, Spinney Mountain State Park and Charlie Meyers State Wildlife Area near Lake George.
The Charlie Meyers wildlife area, Spinney after the north boat ramp and the south side of Eleven Mile from U.S. 24 were inaccessible due to extensive flooding and road damage, a Facebook post from Eleven Mile State Park read.
Dream Stream, a popular fishing spot on the east side of Spinney State Park, reopened Wednesday afternoon.
