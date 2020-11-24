Michelle Erlander was planning to make lunch for her three sons Thursday when an unexpected call from a neighbor upended their day. There was a fire out back, she was warned over the phone, and the flames were headed their way.
“I yelled to my sons to get their shoes on and grab their coats,” Erlander said in recalling a frantic scene as the Bear Creek fire raced through the wooded hills behind their home on Electra Drive in southwestern Colorado Springs. She grabbed the family dog and a few treasured belongings — a baby book and a wedding album among them — while the children loaded up their car for a hasty retreat.
When they returned the next day, the charred remains of their backyard showed just how close the fire came to taking everything, before it was stopped inches from her sons’ trampoline.
The Bear Creek fire, which burned 26 acres abutting a subdivision in the city’s western foothills, represented a worst fear for residents. But firefighters managed to knock it down without injuries or property loss, the result of a speedy response and aggressive mitigation, both by the city and residents.
Days after the fire burned to their backyards, residents along Electra Drive recounted how fire preparations helped head off tragedy — a lesson they said bears repeating.
Fire seasons in Colorado have grown larger and more destructive over the past two decades, a trend experts and researchers say is likely to continue. Hotter, drier seasons and some misguided forest management practices are to blame, they say.
The area where the Bear Creek fire burned was also within one of the city’s mitigation treatment areas, city forester Dennis Will told The Gazette. Mitigation began in 2013 and hand crews used chainsaws, handsaws and wood chippers to weed out dense trees and shrubbery. Efforts followed in 2016, when crews mitigated 76 acres of Bear Creek Park, using heavy machinery to grind up oak brush.
The work drew criticism from hikers and others who complained about the loss of scenic woodlands, but it played a big role in sparing lives and homes, authorities said.
The blaze could have been more severe if not for the neighborhood’s additional mitigation efforts, from thinning out brush to installing fire-resistant roofs and siding.
Before the fire, Ric Rooney had cut out dead growth and old trees back 30 feet from his home. After last week’s scare, he says he plans to bring back a mitigation crew to remove charred tree remains from his property, and to cut down more scrub oak “growing like weeds” around the house.
Down the street, Cindy Hopkins said she replaced her wood roof, wood siding, wood deck and wood fencing with a tin roof, stucco, composite decking and a metal fence. She also added a 4-foot rock border around her property and keeps brush and grass mowed down. In the future, she plans to continue her ongoing mitigation efforts and will trim shorter some of the trees around the house.
“I’ve lived here for 30 years and mitigation has been a process. We keep fires top of mind,” Hopkins said.
When Erlander's husband cut out fire-fueling scrub oak and dead trees from their property about three years ago, she wasn’t happy.
“I felt like we were too exposed, there wasn’t enough privacy,” she said. “But my husband told me, ‘This is so important.’ And this does go to show how important fire mitigation is, because I think it is ultimately what saved our house.”
The quick response from emergency crews capped a successful effort, residents said. Multiple fire crews responded, a Chinook helicopter dropped 8,000 gallons of water on the fire and two single-engine air tankers dropped more than 800 gallons of retardant along Bear Creek Road to slow the blaze’s spread, said Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesman Mike Smaldino.
“It’s one of the big things that kept the footprint of this fire very small,” Rooney said. “(Firefighters) hit this thing right away and there wasn’t any waiting. … They came at it with everything they had.”
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, police said Tuesday. Anyone with information about the fire or who may have witnessed suspicious activity is asked to call the police nonemergency line at 719-444-7000.