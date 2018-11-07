Speed limits on four major thoroughfares in Colorado Springs will be reduced by 5 mph by the end of November after a recent spate of pedestrian deaths.
The decision to reduce the speed limit on South Academy Boulevard between Pikes Peak Avenue and Milton E. Proby Parkway from 50 mph to 45 comes after three people died crossing Academy at Astrozon Boulevard since Oct. 23.
“Reducing the speed limit and making speeds more consistent throughout the length of the corridor will create more predictability and provide more reaction time for all roadway users,” Kathleen Krager, the city’s traffic engineer, said.
Speed limits also will be reduced on :
• Centennial Boulevard north of Garden of the Gods Road from 40 mph to 35 mph
• Flying W Ranch Road from Centennial Boulevard to 30th Street from 35 mph to 30 mph
• South 21st Street at Lower Gold Camp Road to U.S. 24 from 40 mph to 35 mph
Police also will be more strictly enforcing speeding and other dangerous driving laws throughout the city. The crackdown which began this month will run through next September, with additional overtime paid for with federal funding provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation.