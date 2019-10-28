The Colorado Department of Transportation reduced the speed limit along a section of the Interstate 25 'Gap' to 45 mph during the season's third winter storm.
Officials urged drivers traveling along the highway between Monument and Castle Rock Monday morning to avoid the area or delay their commute due to the dangerous road conditions.
Forecasts show 5 to 10 inches of snow could fall on the highway, between Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. The heaviest snow will likely fall Monday morning.
The speed limit was reduced indefinitely to slow down traffic during the storm. Officials anticipate slick conditions and emergency closures.