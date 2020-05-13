Colorado Springs police announced increased speeding enforcement in various parts of the city in the hopes of reducing serious crashes.
The locations were chosen based on data that revealed a disproportionate number of crashes in the first quarter of 2020, police said in tweet.
Officers will conduct speed enforcement, starting Monday , at the following locations:
- Highway 83 and North Powers Boulevard
- Briargate and North Academy boulevards
- East Fillmore Street and North Nevada Avenue
- East Van Buren Street and North Meade Avenue
- Forge Road and West Garden of the Gods Road
- Goddard Road Street and Kelly Johnson Boulevard
- North Academy Boulevard and Shrider Road
- North Chestnut Street and West Garden of the Gods Road
- North Powers Boulevard and Old Rand Road
- North Union Boulevard and Ranch Lane
- East St. Elmo and South Nevada avenues
- North Walnut and West Yampa streets
- East San Miguel Street and North Cascade Avenue
- 1500 block of North Hancock Avenue
- Highway 115 & Lake Avenue
- 1900 block of West Uintah Street
- South 32nd Street and West Colorado Avenue
- 2100 block of Cimarron Street
- East Platte Avenues and North El Paso Street
- 2400 block of Mesa Road
- North Academy Boulevard and East Platte Avenue
- South Academy Boulevard and Milton E. Proby Parkway
- East Fountain and South Murray boulevards
- South Circle Drive and Airport Road
- South Circle Drive and East Fountain Boulevard
- East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard
- 2900 block of South Powers Boulevard
- South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway
- 4770 block of Drennan Road
- South Circle and Verde drives
- Duryea Drive and East Woodmen Road
- Maizeland Road and North Circle Drive
- East Fillmore Street and North Union Boulevard
- Austin Bluffs Parkway and Descartes Drive
- Meadowland Boulevard and Montebello Drive
- Stetson Hills and Tutt boulevards
- Leather Drive and Templeton Gap Road
- East Van Buren Street and North Circle Drive
- 4200 block of North Academy Boulevard
- North Powers and North Union boulevards