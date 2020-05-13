Colorado Springs police announced increased speeding enforcement in various parts of the city in the hopes of reducing serious crashes.
The locations were chosen based on data that revealed a disproportionate number of crashes in the first quarter of 2020, police said in tweet. In total, there were 171 crashes across the city, said spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik.
Officers will conduct speed enforcement, starting Monday , at the following locations:
- Highway 83 and North Powers Boulevard
- Briargate and North Academy boulevards
- East Fillmore Street and North Nevada Avenue
- East Van Buren Street and North Meade Avenue
- Forge Road and West Garden of the Gods Road
- Goddard Road Street and Kelly Johnson Boulevard
- North Academy Boulevard and Shrider Road
- North Chestnut Street and West Garden of the Gods Road
- North Powers Boulevard and Old Rand Road
- North Union Boulevard and Ranch Lane
- East St. Elmo and South Nevada avenues
- North Walnut and West Yampa streets
- East San Miguel Street and North Cascade Avenue
- 1500 block of North Hancock Avenue
- Highway 115 & Lake Avenue
- 1900 block of West Uintah Street
- South 32nd Street and West Colorado Avenue
- 2100 block of Cimarron Street
- East Platte Avenues and North El Paso Street
- 2400 block of Mesa Road
- North Academy Boulevard and East Platte Avenue
- South Academy Boulevard and Milton E. Proby Parkway
- East Fountain and South Murray boulevards
- South Circle Drive and Airport Road
- South Circle Drive and East Fountain Boulevard
- East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard
- 2900 block of South Powers Boulevard
- South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway
- 4770 block of Drennan Road
- South Circle and Verde drives
- Duryea Drive and East Woodmen Road
- Maizeland Road and North Circle Drive
- East Fillmore Street and North Union Boulevard
- Austin Bluffs Parkway and Descartes Drive
- Meadowland Boulevard and Montebello Drive
- Stetson Hills and Tutt boulevards
- Leather Drive and Templeton Gap Road
- East Van Buren Street and North Circle Drive
- 4200 block of North Academy Boulevard
- North Powers and North Union boulevards