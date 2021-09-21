Wednesday, three law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving on Interstate 25 in El Paso County, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Tuesday.
Colorado Springs Police, in partnership with Colorado State Patrol and the El Paso County Sheriff's department, will conduct a joint operation with a focus on traffic safety. From 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. all three agencies will enforce traffic laws on the highway from the El Paso/Pueblo county line to the El Paso/Douglas county line. In April, law enforcement issued 311 citations, took three impaired drivers off the highway and recovered eight firearms during a similar operation, police said.
The operation comes in response to El Paso County leading the state in traffic-related deaths, with 60.