HIGHLANDS RANCH — On Wednesday, there was a procession before a service honoring Kendrick Castillo, who was killed in the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office led its first procession for a civilian. The sheriff’s office says Castillo demonstrated the kind of courage they’d expect to see from their own officers in the line of duty — going above and beyond for the community.
We safely got Kendrick and his family to the memorial. Thank you to the motors and the Jeeps for helping honor him. Metro bomb squads showed up to support Kendrick’s love of robots, too. Thank you @SheriffSpurlock for helping with the escort! @dcsheriff @AuroraPD #STEMStrong pic.twitter.com/1eqhouFwNV— DCSO Traffic (@DCSOTraffic) May 15, 2019
The sheriff’s office said the procession went along Colorado Boulevard, which turns into Highlands Ranch Parkway.
There were about 30 motorcycle officers from all over the Denver metro area. Hundreds of Jeeps, which Castillo loved according to his friends, also participated.