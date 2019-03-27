ENGLEWOOD — Mindy Watrous said her office will be looking for opportunities to educate lawmakers about why grant funding is critical to protecting and increasing access to people with intellectual disabilities.
The Special Olympics Colorado president and CEO released a statement Wednesday morning after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced her plans to strip the U.S. Special Olympics program of most of its federal funding.
Watrous opens her statement by reminding everyone that the Special Olympics is a nonpartisan organization. She goes on to say the organization strongly supports anything that guarantees the rights, participation and integration of people with intellectual disabilities.
Nowhere in the statement does she mention the Education Department nor Betsy DeVos. Outside of a vague reference to yearly presidential budgets, Watrous even avoids talking about the dire cuts facing her organization.