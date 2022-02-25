A special avalanche advisory is in effect until Sunday night after a winter storm dumped feet of snow in the mountains earlier in the week.
Issued by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the advisory for all the mountainous areas ends 12 a.m. Monday.
"You can trigger a large and dangerous avalanche, and natural avalanches are possible," the CAIC wrote in a Facebook post. "You can trigger an avalanche from below or an adjacent slope. Avalanches can break wider and run further than you might expect. Traveling on or under slopes steeper than about 30 degrees is not recommended."
The CAIC asks those who are hitting the mountains to be prepared.
"Don't let your guard down in sheltered below treeline areas although these avalanches may be smaller," the CAIC said. "Relatively smaller avalanches below treeline can break above you and be hard to escape as you are knocked through trees. You can also get buried by a below treeline avalanche in a terrain trap."
For details about avalanche zones, visit colorado.gov/avalanche.