A survey conducted by El Paso County Public Health partners found that Spanish-speaking communities in Colorado Springs identified financial impacts, health access and support at home as their biggest difficulties during the COVID-19 crisis.
Public Health workers told the El Paso County Board of Public Health Wednesday that of 1,522 anonymous survey responses among Spanish-speaking communities in Colorado Springs, three out of every four said they experienced at least one major barrier during the pandemic.
Most respondents live in the city’s southeastern neighborhoods, said Maggie Youkhana, a county health equity planner. Southeast El Paso County, including southeast Colorado Springs, has been hard-hit and disproportionately affected by the pandemic, county Public Health officials have said. More than 50% of survey respondents live in the 80916 ZIP code, results show.
The greatest difficulty, identified by 68% of respondents, is financial hardship stemming from job or wage loss and the inability to afford basic needs such as housing, utilities and food, Youkhana said. Thirty-three percent said they faced barriers to health access, including difficulty accessing COVID-19 testing, researching vaccine providers, having health insurance and access to information or services in Spanish. Survey results showed 35% of respondents identified supports at home as one barrier they’ve faced, including child care, accessing reliable technology and transportation issues.
The information helped Public Health tailor an outreach campaign to the Spanish-speaking community in southeast Colorado Springs, and inform efforts to provide COVID-19 relief and assistance, department spokeswoman Michelle Hewitt said by email. It was also incorporated into the department’s emergency preparedness plans to “inform future efforts to address disparities during an emergency or disaster.”
Public Health workers used part of a $50,000 planning grant to address identified disparities by developing a resource list in English and Spanish languages of available community resources, Youkhana said. The list is available in English and Spanish on the El Paso County Public Health website at elpasocountyhealth.org/sharable-resources.
Seeing a list of services in Spanish was “like showing a child candy” for many Spanish speakers, said Moni Hernandez of RISE, one community partner who helped conduct the survey.
“They were able to read it in their own language and they were not aware of where they can go to get help to pay their rent, to get food, utilities, where they can go to get COVID testing,” she said. “Job searching was also on that list, so it was a big deal. … Their eyes just lit up with hope.”
Hernandez and Julissa Soto, director of statewide programs for Servicios De La Raza, another partner that helped administer the survey, said they encountered some hesitancy among the Latino population in El Paso County to answer its questions. Though they weren’t asked to, respondents did not want to provide personal information for the survey, an effect Soto said was due to fear of possible deportation.
“We are in fear to go to the stores. We are in fear to go to the restaurants,” she said. “We don’t want to be acknowledged. We want to be hiding from the community.”
When respondents were told they didn’t need to provide personally identifying information, they felt safer, Hernandez said.
“This was an important factor of getting the responses that we did,” she said. “Many people showed interest in responding to the surveys because they wanted to help the future of their family or the people that they love with the information in case another pandemic hit.”
Hernandez and Soto also reported varying attitudes among Spanish-speaking populations about the vaccine.
Research from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows seven in 10 Hispanic adults said they will either “definitely get” (36%) or “probably get” (35%) the vaccine.
“While a similar share of white adults (73%) say they will probably or definitely get the vaccine, Hispanic adults are less likely than their white counterparts to say they ‘definitely’ will get it (36% vs. 46%). About one in four Hispanic adults say they will ‘probably not get it’ (8%) or ‘definitely not get it’ (18%),” according to a study published by the foundation on Jan. 14.
Soto said the sense she got from the new immigrant, monolingual Spanish-speaking community she serves was that most did not want to get the COVID-19 vaccine because of misinformation they've heard about it, including that the vaccine includes chlorine or that it will change a person’s DNA.
“I don’t know where they get that,” Soto said. “We must do a lot of work to fight all of those myths and I just don’t know how we’re going to get there. … I believe in the vaccination. My community doesn’t.”
But Hernandez said she found the opposite, with most people she talked to anticipating the vaccine.
“Many Hispanics in the community have said, ‘Well, the vaccine’s coming out but they’re not giving it to us yet. It’s only for essential workers, for people that work in the medical field or people that work in government agencies …” she said. “… They are looking forward to the vaccination, they just don’t know how they’ll get it ... and I think the cost is something that they also question.”
Board of Health member and Colorado Springs Councilwoman Yolanda Avila said the discrepancy could be contributed to the diversity of the Latino community.
“Some are really fearful, probably most that are undocumented, right? Then we have Latinos that have been here for a while, documented, and are ready to take that vaccine. There’s a lot of different issues going on,” Avila said.
“In public health history, there is vaccine hesitancy and that’s something that we need to pay attention to with the new COVID vaccine,” El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said. “It is on our radar. ... I think how we’re going to overcome that is always through collaboration of partnerships and working together in getting the best data and science information out there.”