With students learning at home because of coronavirus-related school closures, online educational projects and learning opportunities are popping up as fast as spring flowers.
Here are a few.
Creating an alien plush pal, a Play-Doh solar system or an Alka-Seltzer rocket are among free webinars from the Colorado Springs-based Space Foundation Discovery Center.
The series is named Auxilia, which is Latin for “helping hands.”
Sessions led by the organization’s education specialists help introduce not just traditional space-aligned topics of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, but also art, history and business.
“Space has a place for everyone,” Bryan DeBates, vice president for education for the Space Foundation said in announcing the online training. “We want to empower people to discover and learn how they can take their place in this unfolding universe.”
A list of content is available at https://www.discoverspace.org/.
Colorado Springs-based Focus on the Family has launched an online streaming platform, Focus@Home. Content will remain free for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic at www.focusonthefamily.com/streaming.
The platform features the popular animated video series “Adventures in Odyssey” and “McGee and Me,” and video series and feature films such as “Last Chance Detectives,” “Every Boy Needs a Hero” and “Mully.”
“We know a lot of people are struggling to find creative ways to engage their families and their kids, which is why we’re dedicated to offering resources through this platform at no charge,” Focus President Jim Daly said in a statement.
Free virtual story time, craft making, sing-a-longs, digital escape rooms, homework help, games and other activities are available through the Pikes Peak Library District, https://ppld.org/virtual.
Virtual book clubs, poetry readings, community discussions and online forums also have started.
All library buildings remain closed, but the system has an extensive menu of digital resources at ppld.org/elibrary, such as eBooks, audiobooks, movies, music and magazines.
If you’ve ever wanted to interview an animal at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo or take a 30-minute custom-tailored virtual zoo tour, now’s the time.
During the zoo’s temporary closure, several online activities are offered, including a virtual custom shout-out with a zoo animal involving a five-minute personalized video with close-up animal footage.
Go to https://www.cmzoo.org/events-programs/virtual-experiences/. Costs vary.
Colorado Springs-headquartered LearningRx, a franchiser of more than 100 locations that bills itself as the largest one-on-one brain training company in the world, has created an online service to supervise children at home while helping them to learn.
LeaningRx provides live, online one-on-one training supervised by a personal certified trainer to improve brain skills.
Like the in-person programs at centers, virtual brain training uses mental exercises to strengthen weak cognitive skills such as attention, memory, logic and reasoning. Students work remotely with a personal trainer about 90 minutes a day, three days a week. Costs vary.
“Parents have told us that they are discovering now more than ever that their kids need help with school,” CEO Kim Hanson said in a news release. “That’s where virtual brain training at home using a personal supervisor can help.”
Go to https://www.learningrx.com/our-programs/remote-training.
Want to know how the White House was designed or about the First Pets or take a virtual tour? The White House Historical Association is offering virtual education materials at https://www.whitehousehistory.org/online-resources from more than 100 presidential sites across the nation.
New offerings supplement existing educational resources, including classroom resource packets, reading lists, virtual tours of the White House, short videos, historical essays, and a digital library of White House and presidential images.
Rosetta Stone is providing three free months of its language learning service for parents of K-12 students whose school is closed because of coronavirus or are homeschooled. Go to https://www.rosettastone.com/freeforstudents/.
To help prevent learning loss, Save the Children, an organization that works to improve the lives of children worldwide, has launched a free at-home learning toolkit, including daily activities by grade level, at https://www.savethechildren.org/us/what-we-do/emergency-response/coronavirus-outbreak/resources.
Educational gaming company JumpStart is offering its math program for free through Aug. 31 at https://www.jumpstart.com/academy/math.
Additionally, JumpStart Academy Preschool and JumpStart Academy Kindergarten are available to families at a 50% discount of an annual subscription through April 30 at https://www.jumpstart.com/academy/home.